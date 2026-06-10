Tehran promises any future attacks will be met with maximum response
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Wednesday that Tehran will respond "decisively and without delay" to any aggression, following strikes on Iranian military infrastructure by the United States, AzerNEWS reports.
Speaking ahead of the anniversary of the US-Israel military operation against Iran in June 2025, Ghalibaf stated that, even though prominent Iranian nuclear scientists were killed in the hostilities, "the movement of science and knowledge in the country was neither stopped nor did Iran's defense and deterrence capabilities decrease."
He added that the conflicts led by the US and Israel "showed the world that the path to conquest and victory lies through resistance and martyrdom."
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