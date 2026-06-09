Azerbaijan to face North Macedonia in Women’s European Qualifiers

9 June 2026 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan women's national football team will play their final match in the UEFA Women's European Qualifiers on June 9, AzerNEWS reports.

The team, which competes in Group 3 of League C, will face North Macedonia away from home.

The match will be held at the Petar Milosevski Stadium in Bitola and will be officiated by Georgian referee Teona Sturua. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Baku time.

Ahead of the final round, Hungary top the group with 13 points, followed by Azerbaijan in second place with 9 points, North Macedonia in third with 6 points, and Andorra in fourth place with 1 point.

The UEFA Women's European Qualifiers are the official qualification competition for European national women's football teams to reach major international tournaments, including the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Teams are divided into leagues (A, B, and C) based on their competitive level. Within each league, they are split into groups and play against each other in a home-and-away round-robin format.

Each match result awards points: three for a win, one for a draw, and zero for a loss. At the end of the group stage, teams are ranked based on their total points, with goal difference and other tie-breakers used if needed.

The qualifiers also determine promotion and relegation between leagues, ensuring competitive balance for future cycles. Top-performing teams may qualify directly for the World Cup or advance to play-offs, depending on their league and group performance.