EVs reduce pollution in China

8 June 2026 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Across China, a significant rise in the number of electric vehicle (EV) users has contributed to improved air quality in many urban areas. As a result, there has been a noticeable decline in deaths linked to pollution-related diseases, AzerNEWS reports.

Air pollution is responsible for more than four million premature deaths each year worldwide, with roughly a quarter of these occurring in China. The primary source of this pollution is vehicles powered by fossil fuels, which emit carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and other harmful compounds that pose serious health risks when inhaled.

China is currently the world leader in the production and adoption of electric vehicles. Over the past two decades, the government has invested hundreds of billions of US dollars in subsidies, tax incentives, and industrial policies aimed at accelerating EV manufacturing and consumer adoption. By 2025, more than half of all new cars sold in China were electric or hybrid vehicles.

According to a recent study using satellite-based air quality measurements, this transition has already produced measurable environmental benefits. In around 150 cities where “new energy vehicles” (including electric, hybrid, and hydrogen-powered cars) have become increasingly popular, carbon monoxide levels dropped by more than 30% compared to a hypothetical scenario in which all vehicles still relied on internal combustion engines. In addition, concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) decreased by over 23%.

Interestingly, some cities have even begun integrating EV expansion with smart urban planning systems—such as AI-driven traffic management and low-emission zones—which further amplify the positive environmental impact.

Researchers emphasize that while electrification alone does not fully solve environmental challenges, it represents a major step forward. The findings provide some of the strongest large-scale evidence so far that the shift to electric mobility delivers not only climate benefits, but also tangible improvements in public health and everyday urban living conditions.