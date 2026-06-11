Azeri Light crude prices continue to rise on global markets
The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at Italy’s Augusta port increased by $1.09, or 1.14 percent, compared to the previous trading session, reaching $96.36 per barrel.
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