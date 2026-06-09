19 crew members return home after Sea of Azov drone attack

9 June 2026 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Nineteen Azerbaijani citizens who were crew members of ships damaged in drone attacks in the Sea of Azov on June 5 have been sent back to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they are expected to arrive in the country around noon on June 9.

At the same time, as a result of search and rescue operations, the bodies of Qismat Aliyev (born in 1969) and Fuad Orujov (born in 1981) were recovered.

After the completion of the relevant procedures, the bodies of the four Azerbaijani citizens who lost their lives, along with two Azerbaijani citizens who remained in the city of Yeysk to accompany them, are expected to be repatriated to Azerbaijan in the coming days.

It should be noted that on June 5, two foreign cargo ships carrying a total of 25 Azerbaijani citizens as crew members came under a drone attack in the Sea of Azov.