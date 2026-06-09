Turkish police detain 13 suspects in counter-terror operation
Security forces in Türkiye have detained 13 suspects in a coordinated counter-terrorism operation targeting individuals allegedly linked to the ISIS, AzerNEWS reports.
The operation was carried out by officers from the Counter-Terrorism and Intelligence Departments of the Istanbul Police Department, in coordination with the city’s Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.
It was noted that the investigation focused on individuals suspected of involvement with ISIS activities and those allegedly spreading propaganda for the group through social media platforms. Following intelligence work, the identities and residential addresses of the suspects were identified.
Subsequently, simultaneous raids were conducted at multiple locations across Istanbul, resulting in the detention of 13 individuals.
The suspects were taken into custody and transferred to police headquarters, where procedural and legal proceedings are currently underway.
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