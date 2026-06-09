UK, France, allies issue sanctions over West Bank settler violence

9 June 2026 19:54 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The United Kingdom, France, Canada and Norway announced on Tuesday sanctions against six entities and one individual "involved in financing, enabling and carrying out settler violence in the occupied West Bank", AzerNEWS reports.

The measures include asset freezes, travel bans and company director disqualifications, according to the British government.

"For too long, violent settlers have acted with near impunity where settlement expansion and the establishment of outposts continue with the support and assistance of the Israeli government. In some cases, settlers commit violence under the protection of Israeli security forces," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said, urging the Israeli government to put an end to the incidents.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that troops operating near the Ramim Ridge, a strategic elevation in the Upper Galilee along Israel's northern border with Lebanon, came under fire. Soldiers returned shots, killing the assailant. No Israeli injuries were reported.

"IDF soldiers are continuing to conduct searches in the area, with Israeli Air Force aircraft operating overhead after being dispatched to the scene. The IDF remains in close contact with the local authorities," they said.