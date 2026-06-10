Baku–Tbilisi–Baku train to operate with extra carriages

10 June 2026 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Additional carriages will be added to the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku train service to accommodate increased passenger demand during the summer season, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), extra carriages will be attached to trains departing from Baku starting June 11 and from Tbilisi starting June 12, allowing more passengers to travel on the route.

Tickets can be purchased at railway ticket offices, through ADY’s official website, and via the ADY Mobile application.

It should be noted that on May 25, passenger rail service between Azerbaijan and Georgia resumed after a years-long suspension.

Modern trains consisting of sleeping cars manufactured by the Swiss company Stadler Rail Group.

The new-generation trains provide a higher level of comfort, modern interior design, personalized services and travel conditions that meet international standards.