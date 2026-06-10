Azerbaijan moves to tighten child protection rules in digital space

10 June 2026 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Many parents initially view smartphones as harmless toys, but children are increasingly being exposed to content that is inappropriate for their age and potentially harmful to their development.

AzerNEWS reports that Elmir Valizade, Head of the Media Sector Department at the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made these remarks during a public discussion on proposed amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences and the laws "On Information, Informatization and Protection of Information" and "On the Protection of Children from Harmful Information."

Valizade said the proposed legislation was designed to address these challenges and strengthen the protection of minors in the digital environment. He noted that more than 40 countries worldwide have already introduced similar regulations, including Indonesia and France, which was among the first European states to adopt such measures, as well as Türkiye.

“Azerbaijan is joining this global trend with the goal of protecting children from the risks associated with the digital environment,” he said.

The official stressed that legal measures alone are not sufficient. Media organizations, parents, and educators, he said, must work together to create educational and engaging content that attracts children’s attention and provides healthy alternatives to excessive social media use.

He also highlighted the strategic importance of digital development and cybersecurity in Azerbaijan, noting that the country places strong emphasis on building a secure digital ecosystem and protecting citizens from online threats.

Drawing parallels with restrictions on alcohol consumption and driving for minors, Valizade argued that society already accepts age-based safeguards in many areas of life, and similar protections are necessary in the digital sphere to prevent serious consequences for children.

Citing international data, he said that despite age restrictions in countries such as Canada, many children under the age of 13 still maintain social media accounts, while nearly all teenagers aged 13 and above use at least one platform.

Research also shows that children spend an average of two to four hours daily on social media, which can influence behavior, self-esteem, and mental well-being. Girls, in particular, are often more vulnerable to pressures created by idealized online lifestyles.

Valizade added that Azerbaijan intends to draw on international experience and best practices to implement effective measures aimed at safeguarding children and promoting a healthier digital environment for future generations.