Azerbaijan strengthens tourism ties with Serbia

9 June 2026 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board has organized a promotional event in Serbia’s capital, Belgrade, aimed at positioning Azerbaijan as an attractive year-round travel destination, AzerNEWS reports.

The event brought together representatives of Serbian government institutions, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, tourism industry stakeholders from both countries, and members of the media.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, Fuad Naghiyev, highlighted that relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia are built on a strong friendship and strategic partnership established under the leadership of the two countries’ heads of state. He noted that the visa-free regime, joint initiatives, and the launch of direct flights between Baku and Belgrade have significantly contributed to the development of tourism ties, increased tourist exchanges, and expanded business cooperation.

As part of the program, B2B meetings were held involving eight Azerbaijani tourism industry representatives and nearly 30 Serbian tourism companies, including representatives of Air Serbia.

During the seminar, Azerbaijan’s tourism products were presented, with discussions focusing on promoting the country as a year-round destination and exploring opportunities for bilateral cooperation. A separate media briefing was also held for Serbian journalists, providing detailed information about Azerbaijan’s tourism offerings and potential.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Serbia, Kamil Khasiyev, emphasized that relations between the two countries have developed successfully across all sectors in recent years, reaching the highest level of strategic partnership. He described Serbia as one of Azerbaijan’s most reliable and closest friends and partners in Europe, noting that the relationship is built on a strong political foundation.

The ambassador added that cooperation between the two countries continues to expand successfully and possesses even greater potential for future growth.

In their remarks, Nikola Mijajović, State Secretary of Serbia’s Ministry of Tourism and Youth, and Florian Sengstschmid, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, discussed existing tourism relations and future initiatives aimed at further strengthening cooperation.

The event also featured a promotional video showcasing Azerbaijan’s tourism potential.

Guests were treated to a performance by Azerbaijani Honored Artist, pianist, composer, and arranger Isfar Sarabski, whose distinctive jazz interpretations were warmly received by the audience.

Since May 3, Air Serbia has been operating direct flights on the Baku–Belgrade route twice a week. Since its launch, the route has enjoyed strong demand, with an average seat occupancy rate of 87 percent.