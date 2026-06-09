bp changes up organizational structure

9 June 2026 21:56 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

bp plc shared in a statement on Tuesday that it would adjust its organizational structure, aiming to "simplify" the company, while also boosting performance and shareholder value, AzerNEWS reports.

From 1 July 2026, bp will be organized around two distinct business segments – Upstream and Downstream – replacing the current three-segment structure. Gordon Birrell has been appointed executive vice president, Upstream; and Richard Harding will be interim executive vice president, Downstream. Both bring decades of operational experience and leadership to their roles. A recruitment process is underway to appoint a permanent EVP Downstream.

“Focusing bp around two distinct segments is an important step in accelerating delivery. It will reduce complexity and strengthen execution.” Meg O'Neill, chief executive officer

Meg O’Neill, bp chief executive, said: “Over the past two months, I have spent time with our teams, partners and investors around the world, and I am encouraged by the strong support for our strategic direction. Focusing bp around two distinct segments is an important step in accelerating delivery. It will reduce complexity and strengthen execution.

“bp has an incredibly capable team, with deep expertise across the oil and gas value chain. We are capitalizing on opportunities across our portfolio, strengthening the balance sheet and unlocking sustainable growth. We are moving firmly towards a simpler, stronger and more valuable bp.”

The two-segment model – one focused on resource development and production, and the other on customers and markets – will clarify accountabilities and enable faster, more effective decision-making.

Upstream will bring together bp’s oil and gas regions, including exploration, development and production activities, streamlining how the company finds, develops and produces the energy the world needs. It will also include bp’s upstream joint ventures and its renewable natural gas and CCS businesses.

Downstream will include refining, terminals, pipelines, mobility and convenience, biofuels, aviation, hydrogen and Castrol, aligning how bp makes, moves and sells its products.

Supply, Trading & Shipping will continue to operate across both segments, supporting delivery and value creation across the integrated system. As a distinctive capability for bp, it connects the portfolio, optimizes flows and delivers material value uplift.

Renewable businesses, including solar and offshore wind, will sit within the Technology function as bp continues to advance a capital-light model in these areas.

This organizational change builds on the concrete actions bp is taking to simplify its portfolio, reduce costs, maintain tight capex discipline and strengthen its balance sheet – all in service of growing value and returns for shareholders.