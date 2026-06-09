National musician chairs examination commission in Kazakhstan [PHOTOS]

9 June 2026 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, PhD in Art Studies, Associate Professor, and Presidential Award recipient Togrul Asadullayev has visited Kazakhstan at the invitation of the Kazakhstan Ministry of Culture and Information and the Kazakh National University of Arts, AzerNEWS reports.

During the visit, he served as Chair of the State Examination Commission for the university's Folk Musical Instruments Performance program, where he evaluated the performances of students specializing in various traditional instruments.

Performances by students playing various traditional musical instruments were heard during the state examinations and evaluated by the commission.

Togrul Asadullayev also conducted a masterclass at the university. During the session, he provided detailed information on the role of the kamancha in Azerbaijan's traditional music culture, particularly in the art of mugham, including mugham dastgahs and rhythmic mughams, as well as works composed for the instrument by Azerbaijani composers.

He demonstrated his theoretical observations through live performance and addressed current issues related to the teaching of kamancha performance.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani musician was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of his work on the State Examination Commission and for conducting the masterclass.