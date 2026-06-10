National Library launches virtual exhibition on Azerbaijan's Ethnic Minority Communities

10 June 2026 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Library has presented a virtual exhibition aimed at showcasing the culture of the country's ethnic minority communities, AzerNEWS reports.

The virtual exhibition, titled "Ethnic Minority Communities Living in Azerbaijan," features books, articles, and photographs highlighting the literature, culture, traditions, and customs of these communities.

Azerbaijan is a multicultural and multireligious country that has successfully implemented a national policy based on the long-standing traditions of tolerance and harmonious coexistence among diverse ethnic and religious groups.

Ethnic minority communities, national minorities, and various ethnic groups living in the country coexist within a unified society characterized by mutual understanding and respect, enjoying equal rights, responsibilities, and a high level of security.

Those interested in exploring the virtual exhibition can access it through the provided online link.