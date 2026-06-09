Men's national tennis team to participate in Davis Cup [PHOTOS]

9 June 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan men's national tennis team has departed for Moldova to participate in the Davis Cup tournament, AzerNEWS reports.

The country will be represented by Tamerlan Azizov, Kenan Gasimov, Nazim Melikov, and Elvin Hashimov.

The national team will compete in Group III of the tournament. The matches will be held from June 10 to June 13 in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova.

The participation of Azerbaijani tennis players in international tournaments and team competitions such as the Davis Cup reflects the steady growth of the sport in the country.

Much of this progress has been supported by the Azerbaijan Tennis Federation, which has worked to develop young players, improve training conditions, and expand opportunities for international competition.

The Azerbaijan Tennis Federation is the national governing body for tennis in Azerbaijan. Established in 1995, it is responsible for organizing and promoting the sport at all levels, from grassroots programs to international competitions.

The federation works closely with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and international tennis organizations to help Azerbaijani athletes gain experience at higher levels of competition.

A major step in the development of tennis in Azerbaijan came with the opening of the Baku Tennis Academy in 2009.

The facility serves as the country's main tennis center and regularly hosts national and international events.