Hazelnut exports from Azerbaijan approach $80 million in first four months of 2026
Industry observers note that Azerbaijan continues strengthening its position as one of the region’s leading hazelnut producers and exporters, benefiting from growing international demand, rising export prices and increasing diversification of non-oil exports.
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