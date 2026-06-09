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Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Hazelnut exports from Azerbaijan approach $80 million in first four months of 2026

9 June 2026 17:24 (UTC+04:00)
Hazelnut exports from Azerbaijan approach $80 million in first four months of 2026
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Industry observers note that Azerbaijan continues strengthening its position as one of the region’s leading hazelnut producers and exporters, benefiting from growing international demand, rising export prices and increasing diversification of non-oil exports.

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