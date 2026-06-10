Survey shows children use social media in 64% of households

10 June 2026 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A survey conducted by the Center for Social Research among 1,100 respondents found that children use social media in 64% of households with children.

AzerNEWS report Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Hasanov said during a public discussion on proposed amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences and the laws "On Information, Informatization and Protection of Information" and "On the Protection of Children from Harmful Information."

Hasanov stressed that the findings also revealed that one in five children spends more than five hours a day on social networking platforms.

The deputy minister noted that excessive social media use may negatively affect children's development, academic performance, and overall well-being.

The study identified YouTube, WhatsApp, and TikTok as the most popular platforms among young users.

Hasanov emphasized that the findings underscore the importance of strengthening safeguards for minors in the digital space and ensuring that online platforms operate in a manner that prioritizes children's safety and healthy development.

He pointed out that 43% of parents participating in the survey admitted that they are unable to fully monitor or control their children's social media activity.

According to the deputy minister, the proposed regulations are intended to create a safer online environment for minors by limiting platform features designed to maximize user engagement, such as endless scrolling mechanisms and targeted advertising aimed at children.