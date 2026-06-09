South Africa launches crackdown on illegal immigration

9 June 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed the nation, announcing a series of new measures aimed at tightening enforcement against illegal migration amid rising tensions linked to anti-foreigner marches and growing public frustration over unemployment, AzerNEWS reports, citing BBC.

The proposed steps include criminal penalties for employers who hire undocumented workers, the establishment of specialized courts to accelerate deportation cases, and the creation of a national biometric population register intended to reduce identity fraud and improve state security.

At the same time, Ramaphosa urged citizens not to resort to vigilantism or take the law into their own hands, warning that rising hostility could further destabilize already fragile communities.

Over the past few weeks, several African countries have begun organizing the evacuation of their nationals from South Africa, as fears of escalating violence increase. Anti-migrant groups have intensified their calls for undocumented foreigners to leave the country, setting a deadline of June 30.

Tensions have already led to displacement. Last weekend, several hundred migrants fled their homes in the Overberg region of the Western Cape following reports of intimidation campaigns and the deaths of two Mozambican nationals in Mossel Bay. Many sought temporary shelter in community halls, coastal areas, and even nearby mountainous regions, while others chose to return to their home countries. This weekend alone, around 140 people reportedly boarded buses heading to Malawi and Mozambique.

In Durban, dozens of foreign nationals have been camping outside the Department of Home Affairs for weeks, saying they fear for their safety amid rising anti-immigrant sentiment.

Interestingly, analysts note that South Africa’s migration debate is increasingly shaped not only by economic pressures but also by digital misinformation circulating on social media platforms, which has amplified fears and accelerated local tensions. Experts warn that without coordinated policy reforms and community-level dialogue, such narratives could further inflame divisions in already vulnerable urban areas.