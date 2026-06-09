Jeyhun Bayramov departs for official visit to Japan

9 June 2026 09:25 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, has departed for an official visit to Japan, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the ministry, the visit will include a series of high-level meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Japan.

As part of the official program, Bayramov is scheduled to meet Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and other senior government officials on June 10. The discussions are expected to focus on political dialogue, economic cooperation, regional developments, and opportunities to further expand ties between the two countries.