Israel and Iran agree to pause strikes, Trump says

9 June 2026 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Israel and Iran have agreed to halt their attacks against each other for at least a week following recent hostilities between the two countries, AzerNEWS reports, citing CBS news.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said he had held a productive conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and described the recent exchange of strikes between the two sides.

"Iran and Israel should immediately stop shooting," Trump noted, expressing optimism that both sides were willing to step back from further confrontation.

The US president’s remarks come hours after Iran and Israel agreed to halt the worst escalation in violence between them since a ceasefire took effect in April.

Diplomatic efforts are expected to continue in the coming days as regional and international actors seek to prevent a return to hostilities and encourage a more durable agreement between the parties.

Tehran said on Monday it would attack again if Israel persisted with its strikes in Lebanon, while Netanyahu warned in turn that should Iran "make the mistake of resuming attacks against us, we will respond with full force."

Iran has repeatedly said any deal must include Lebanon.