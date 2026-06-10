Italy’s industry shows modest growth in April

10 June 2026 23:26 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Italian industrial production increased by 0.5% in April compared to the previous month, according to a report released on Wednesday by the national statistics agency Istat, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Looking at earlier monthly data, production trends showed a mixed picture. In February, intermediate goods output rose by 0.8%, while capital goods edged up by 0.1%. At the same time, energy production declined by 0.2%, and consumer goods output fell slightly by 0.1%, reflecting uneven performance across key sectors of the economy.

On a year-over-year basis, industrial production in February increased by 1.3%. Capital goods recorded a strong jump of 6.4%, and intermediate goods grew by 1.8%. However, this growth was offset by weaker performance in other segments: consumer goods output dropped by 4.1%, while energy production decreased by 2.7% compared to the previous year.

Overall, the data suggests that Italy’s industrial sector is experiencing a gradual but fragile recovery, driven mainly by investment-related goods, while household consumption and energy-intensive industries continue to face pressure.

An interesting detail is that Italy’s manufacturing sector is increasingly being supported by export demand, particularly from other European countries and emerging markets. High-quality machinery and industrial equipment—especially from northern regions like Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna—remain key drivers of Italy’s competitiveness.

At the same time, analysts note that the ongoing transition toward energy efficiency and greener production methods is reshaping industrial output patterns, as companies adapt to stricter EU environmental standards and fluctuating energy costs.