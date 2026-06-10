Google added neural networks to Translate

10 June 2026 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Google has introduced Gemini 3.5 Live Translate, a new AI-powered model designed for real-time voice translation. The technology is already integrated into Google Translate for Android and iOS and is also available through Google Meet and Google AI Studio, AzerNEWS reports.

The new model supports more than 70 languages, including Russian and Azerbaijani. It can generate natural-sounding translated speech while preserving the speaker’s intonation, speaking pace, and vocal characteristics. Unlike traditional translation systems that wait for a sentence or phrase to finish before processing it, Gemini 3.5 Live Translate works continuously, delivering translations with minimal delay.

The technology has a wide range of practical applications, from guided tours and lectures to international conferences, business meetings, and travel. Users can listen to translated speech through their smartphone’s speaker almost simultaneously with the original audio. Google has also introduced a dedicated listening mode in the mobile app, making real-time translation even more convenient.

The feature has also been rolled out to Google Meet. Initially, it will be available to selected Google Workspace subscribers. One of the most significant improvements is support for multilingual video conferences, allowing the system to translate conversations involving multiple languages at the same time. Previously, the service primarily focused on two-way translation between English and other languages.

In addition, Google has opened access to Gemini 3.5 Live Translate for developers through the Gemini Live API and Google AI Studio. The tool is currently available in preview mode, enabling developers and businesses to build their own applications powered by real-time speech translation.

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of this technology is how close it brings us to the idea of a “universal translator” once imagined in science fiction. As AI-powered language models continue to improve, seamless communication across different languages may soon become a normal part of everyday life.