Early social media use raises risks for children, Azerbaijani official warns

10 June 2026 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Early exposure to social media significantly increases the risk of cyberbullying, digital addiction, psychological trauma, and harmful cross-border influences among minors.

AzerNEWS reports that Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency, made the remarks during a public discussion on proposed amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences and the laws "On Information, Informatization and Protection of Information" and "On the Protection of Children from Harmful Information.

According to Ismayilov, the successful family and child protection policies implemented by the Azerbaijani state over many years, as well as efforts to preserve national and moral values, must now be effectively integrated into the digital environment through appropriate legal mechanisms.

"Today, this is no longer a matter of subjective preference but an objective and inevitable necessity," he said.

Ismayilov stressed that the draft legislation should be evaluated in the context of international practices and the rapidly evolving digital media landscape.

"The proposed amendments are fully aligned with legal regulatory mechanisms already implemented in advanced countries and comply with international standards," he noted.

According to the Media Development Agency official, the legislation represents an important step toward protecting citizens from digital threats, hybrid information influences, and other emerging risks. He emphasized that the issue is of particular importance from the perspectives of media ethics, legal regulation, and journalistic professionalism.

One of the key provisions of the draft law concerns the protection of personal data collected for age-verification purposes. Ismayilov underscored that such information would neither be stored within digital systems nor transferred to third parties for advertising or commercial use.

"This principle reflects the core requirements of modern digital ethics and international privacy law. Children's personal data must never become a commercial asset for digital corporations," he stressed.

Another notable provision grants minors, or their legal representatives, the right to request the complete and permanent deletion of content shared on digital platforms during childhood or adolescence. The measure is intended to safeguard an individual's future online reputation and prevent past digital activity from becoming a source of discrimination or harm later in life.

Ismayilov also highlighted the importance of public awareness campaigns following the adoption of the legislation. He said educational institutions, parents, and teachers should play an active role in promoting digital literacy and encouraging responsible online behavior among young people.