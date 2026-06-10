Azerbaijan reports continued growth in registered employment contracts

10 June 2026 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Efforts to formalize employment and increase transparency in labor relations in Azerbaijan have continued to drive growth in the number of registered employment contracts, AzerNEWS reports.

According to data from the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, the total number of employment contracts registered in the country reached 1,893,084 as of June 1, 2026.

The agency noted that measures aimed at legalizing wage funds, reducing informal employment, and expanding officially registered jobs have contributed to a steady upward trend in employment contracts.

In the non-oil private sector, the number of registered employment contracts stood at 1,046,601, accounting for 55.3% of the total.

This indicates that the non-oil private sector remains the dominant contributor to formal employment in Azerbaijan, underscoring its growing role in the country’s official labor market structure.