Young musicians thrill audience in grand report concert [PHOTOS]

9 June 2026 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A report concert titled "The Magical Sound of an Evening" has been held at the International Mugham Center, AzerNEWS reports.

The event featured students of the Rauf Hajiyev 15-Year Music School performing alongside the Grandiozo Chamber Orchestra.

The school's director, Sevil Alakbarova, shared her impressions of the concert program during the event.

During the report concert, students from various specialties showcased their talent by performing works by both Azerbaijani and international composers with great skill and artistry.

In total, 23 musical pieces were presented as part of the program.

The International Mugham Center is one of the country's leading cultural landmarks.

The venue was established on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, in accordance with the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.

The center, which laid its foundation that same year and is known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its doors in 2008.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing mugham. The center was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In 2024, the Mugham Center became the first cultural institution in Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by legislation.

The Center regularly organizes large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

It also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.

Numerous projects are being carried out by the center in the direction of studying and promoting mugham art, including "Evening of Mugham Music", aimed at preserving, developing, and promoting Azerbaijan's rich classical and spiritual musical heritage.