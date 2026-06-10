Gold prices fall below $4,200 an ounce for first time since March

10 June 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Gold futures for August 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange fell below the $4,200-per-troy-ounce mark for the first time since March 23, 2026, according to trading data, AzerNEWS reports.

Market figures showed that by 06:33 Baku time, gold prices had declined by 3.79%, reaching $4,198.20 per troy ounce.

A few minutes later, at 06:38 Moscow time, the pace of the decline eased slightly. Gold futures were down 3.58%, trading at $4,207 per troy ounce.

The drop marks a notable retreat for the precious metal, which has experienced significant price fluctuations in recent months amid changing investor sentiment, global economic developments, and shifts in demand for safe-haven assets.

Analysts continue to monitor movements in the gold market closely, as investors assess monetary policy expectations, inflation trends, and broader financial market conditions that could influence the direction of precious metal prices.