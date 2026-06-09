Azerbaijan facilitates another transit shipment from Russia to Armenia

9 June 2026 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Another shipment from Russia to Armenia will be transported through Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the information, on June 9, a freight consignment consisting of 12 railcars carrying 828 tons of fertilizer and six railcars loaded with 414 tons of anthracite coal will be dispatched from Baku's Bilajari railway station toward the Boyuk Kesik border station.

The latest shipment is part of a broader transit route that has facilitated the movement of various goods from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

To date, more than 29,000 tons of grain, over 6,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum, and 68 tons of buckwheat have been transported from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory.

In addition to transit operations, Azerbaijan has also been exporting petroleum products directly to Armenia. So far, exports have included more than 12,000 tons of diesel fuel, 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of AI-95 gasoline.

The development follows a key policy shift announced on October 21, 2025. In a joint press statement with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev confirmed that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the period of occupation. The first shipment under this new framework consisted of Kazakh grain delivered to Armenia