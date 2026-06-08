Sweden recorded its warmest spring

8 June 2026 23:45 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The summer of 2026 was the warmest ever recorded in Sweden since national meteorological observations began in 1859. Temperature records were broken in many parts of the country, with several regions experiencing sustained heat patterns that exceed historical averages recorded over more than a century, AzerNEWS reports.

A particularly notable temperature increase was observed in northern Sweden. According to experts from the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI), areas such as Abisko and Karesuando recorded average temperatures approximately 1.5°C higher than previous long-term records. One of the highest temperatures of the spring was measured on May 1 in Oskarshamn, reaching 28.6°C.

Experts attribute this exceptional warming trend to ongoing climate change. They emphasize that heatwaves are becoming more frequent and more intense, while colder seasonal periods are gradually shortening. However, they also note that individual weather events still depend on a combination of atmospheric factors, meaning that not every year will necessarily be extreme.

The unusually hot and dry spring has already led to declining water levels in lakes and rivers, as well as reduced groundwater reserves in several parts of the country. The situation is particularly concerning in southern and southeastern Sweden, where authorities have warned of potential water shortages in the coming months.

Interestingly, researchers also point out that Sweden’s northern ecosystems are responding in unexpected ways. Earlier snowmelt has slightly extended the growing season in some regions, affecting local vegetation patterns and even wildlife migration timing. For example, certain bird species are now arriving earlier than usual, subtly reshaping seasonal ecological cycles.

Scientists warn that if current climate trends continue, such extremes may become more common, making water management and climate adaptation increasingly important for the country’s future resilience.