Three Indians killed in US attack on oil tanker

11 June 2026 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Three Indian mariners were killed on board the Palau-flagged MT Settebello oil tanker that was targeted by United States forces near the coast of Oman on Tuesday, India's Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed on Thursday, AzerNEWS reports.

"Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified," the minister said in a post on X.

Previously, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) accused the Settebello of violating the US blockade "by attempting to transport oil from Iran." The military claimed that it carried out a "precision" strike on the ship after the vessel's crew disregarded US forces' instructions.