U.S. could target Kharg Island, Trump signals

11 June 2026 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that the United States intends to take control of Iran’s Kharg Island, a key hub for the country’s oil exports, AzerNEWS reports.

"The United States will be hitting Iran very hard tonight," Trump wrote in a post on the social media platform Truth Social.

He claimed that Iran’s navy, air force, radar systems, air defense capabilities, and other elements of its military infrastructure, along with much of its offensive capacity, had already been destroyed.

Donald Trump further asserted that Washington would eventually take control of Kharg Island and other strategic energy infrastructure, saying the move would allow the United States to dominate Iran’s oil and gas markets.

"We will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela," he added.

Image: Samuel Corum/Sipa / Bloomberg