Baku, Tehran sign protocol on cooperation over Araz River resources [PHOTOS]

11 June 2026 19:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Operational procedures for the distribution of water resources from the Araz River between Azerbaijan and Iran have been developed and approved, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency.

According to the information, the decision was made during the 55th meeting of the Permanent Joint Commission on the use of water and energy resources of the Araz River, held in Iran from June 8 to 11.

The meeting was co-chaired by Zakir Guliyev, Chairman of the Board of the Regional Water Melioration Service under the Water Resources Agency from the Azerbaijani side, and Fariba Avarideh, Head of the Transboundary Rivers and Shared Water Resources Office at Iran’s Ministry of Energy.

Azerbaijan and Iran approved working procedures for the distribution of water resources of the Araz River between the two countries.

During the session, the sides discussed issues such as monitoring water extraction from the river, improving water quality control, installing modern water metering systems, and other areas of mutual cooperation.

The discussions concluded with the signing of a final protocol outlining future efforts for collaboration.