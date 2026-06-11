Erdoğan unveils strategic vision for stronger and safer Türkiye

11 June 2026 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stated that “we have no option other than to be strong, not only for our own security but also for the peace, stability, and tranquility of our friends and brothers.”

Speaking at the Opening Ceremony of the National Security Conferences, Erdoğan said that the conferences come at a sensitive period in light of regional developments and should be seen as an important step that strengthens Türkiye’s strategic institutional memory, enhances inter-agency coordination, and lays the groundwork for training cadres capable of accurately assessing emerging threats.

Emphasizing a key point, Erdoğan noted that “one of the symbols of the silent revolution carried out through state governance, national will, and civilian politics is the transformation in the duties, structure, functioning, and position of our National Security Council. Legal and constitutional amendments have enabled the Council and its Secretariat General to perform their core missions more effectively, efficiently, and in line with democratic standards. By making the best use of the advantages brought by the Presidential Government System to our state administration and decision-making processes, we will inshallah continue to strengthen Türkiye’s power. As a nation, we have existed for centuries in a geographically challenging region of high strategic importance.”

Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye is not a country assigned roles in others’ scenarios, but one that writes its own story, shapes its own future, and has become a regional game-changing actor. He added: “Behind our ongoing process of a Terror-Free Türkiye, which we are pursuing with our own priorities and methods, as well as our determined steps extending from the Gulf region to North Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean, lies this growing self-confidence, courage, planning capacity, and ability to act independently. The Terror-Free Türkiye process is not merely a security policy; it is the name of a strategic state vision for our country’s new century. When this process is successfully completed in line with our goals, it will not only strengthen our internal front but also reinforce Türkiye’s security and open new doors for our nation.”

Referring to national identity and security, Erdoğan said: “We define ourselves as a soldier-nation, and security ranks first in the hierarchy of needs for our people. We are fully aware that the moment we lower our guard or fall into complacency, we would not be granted the right to live in these lands. Not only for our own survival but also for the peace, stability, and prosperity of our friends and brothers, we have no option other than to be strong. Because we are a country that does not separate its own security from the security of its region and that desires the well-being of its friends and brothers as much as its own.”

Recalling that the 16 states represented in the Presidential Seal span a history of more than 2,200 years, Erdoğan said: “Our ancestors have ruled and established states across a vast geography stretching from Europe to Central Asia, from the Caucasus to the depths of Africa. As we always say, the Republic of Türkiye is not the first but the latest state we have founded on these lands. I emphasize this because, although the names and rulers of the states we established have changed over time, the attribute of ‘eternal continuity’ has always remained. We have faced many hardships, betrayals, and crises, yet each time we have risen like the Phoenix from our ashes. To this day, we have never relied on anyone other than our own strength to guarantee the survival of our homeland, the security of our state, and the independence and future of our nation.”

“We waged our War of Independence with this understanding, founded our Republic with this understanding, repelled attacks on our democracy with this understanding, and continued our more-than-40-year fight against terrorism with this understanding. In doing so, we paid a heavy price before the witness of history and our noble nation. We achieved significant gains. In particular, with the ‘eliminate terrorism at its source’ strategy adopted after the treacherous July 15 coup attempt, we achieved critical successes both domestically and abroad. Through this approach, while conducting a multi-dimensional fight against all terrorist organizations, we also established a security belt along our southern borders through cross-border operations. From decision-making to implementation, these operations have confirmed Türkiye’s independence. We have clearly demonstrated that when our national security is at stake, nothing else matters. Our operations in Iraq and Syria have shattered the glass ceiling imposed on our country and ushered in a new era in our security paradigm.”

Erdoğan underlined that Türkiye is among the countries that best analyze battlefields, quickly recognize changing security paradigms, and adapt early. He continued: “By combining our experience in counterterrorism with capabilities gained through cross-border operations, we have continuously improved ourselves. By strengthening our defense industry, we have minimized external dependency. By maximizing coordination among our security institutions, we have neutralized risks. By cleansing our state of FETÖ-like structures that acted as proxies for Türkiye’s enemies, we have prevented infiltration and internal sabotage. Through democratic reforms, we have achieved a delicate balance between freedom and security. In addition, by increasing the number of our diplomatic missions, securing energy supply through new agreements and transmission lines, modernizing our healthcare infrastructure, and strengthening disaster response capacity, we have made Türkiye a structure aligned with its ambitions and goals. When we look at the crisis environment surrounding us, we can clearly see the value of this capacity. In awareness of the responsibilities imposed on us by history and destiny, we will continue to strengthen this capacity both at home and abroad.”

Highlighting technological transformation in warfare, Erdoğan said that software and hardware guiding tanks, aircraft, and missiles are now as decisive as the weapons themselves. “Türkiye is not only following this process but also adapting rapidly. We consider technological sovereignty developed through domestic and national means an inseparable part of national security. We also attach great importance to data security. Today, a country that cannot secure its data infrastructure cannot ensure economic stability, defense capability, or the privacy of its citizens. Another issue is the increasingly widespread use of artificial intelligence. When used correctly, AI accelerates decision-making and enables early risk detection. However, it also carries serious risks. AI-driven disinformation campaigns poison social psychology, while fake content undermines democratic processes. We are witnessing the gradual erosion of the line between truth and falsehood. Treating AI as a security issue with ethical, legal, social, and strategic dimensions is not a choice but a necessity for our country.”

Separately, President Erdoğan congratulated Mustafa Destici, who was re-elected as chairman of the Great Unity Party (BBP) at its 13th ordinary congress, wishing him success and expressing hope that the congress would be beneficial for Türkiye’s political life and BBP supporters.

Following a meeting with Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodríguez, Erdoğan also received a message highlighting Türkiye’s importance in bilateral relations. Rodríguez stated that cooperation between the two countries is steadily developing in mining, energy, transportation, and air connectivity, adding that Turkish Airlines’ Caracas–Istanbul flights have made a significant contribution to bilateral ties. She also expressed gratitude for Erdoğan’s invitation and emphasized efforts to expand international cooperation in technology, industry, science, and energy to improve public welfare.