Iran says it has struck multiple U.S. positions across Middle East

11 June 2026 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced in the early hours of the morning that it had launched strikes against several U.S. positions in the Middle East in response to recent missile attacks.

Citing Al Arabiya, AzerNEWS reports that Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior activated emergency sirens following the missile strikes. Iran claimed that it had targeted facilities associated with the U.S. Fifth Fleet stationed in the kingdom.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti military reported that it had intercepted and neutralized aerial targets within the country’s airspace and temporarily closed its airspace as a precautionary measure.

The U.S. Embassy in Jordan also issued a warning, stating that several drones and missiles had entered the country’s airspace. The IRGC, for its part, claimed that it had carried out missile strikes against a U.S. command center in Jordan.

The developments mark a significant escalation in regional tensions, with several countries in the Middle East taking defensive measures amid concerns over a broader confrontation involving Iran and the United States.