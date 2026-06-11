Russia mockingly thanks Kallas for years of unpaid strategic consulting

11 June 2026 13:48 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev mocked European Union Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas on Thursday amid reports that member states are considering reforms to the bloc's diplomatic service, AzerNEWS reports.

"Kaja succeeded in annoying everyone," Dmitriev wrote on X, commenting on a Financial Times report that France, Germany and other EU countries are discussing proposals that could reduce the powers of Kallas and the European External Action Service (EEAS).

According to the report, member states are weighing reforms that could return some diplomatic responsibilities to the European Commission and national governments. The outlet said some capitals were frustrated by Kallas' comments on EU-China relations and proposals made before receiving member-state approval. The discussions come as China recently canceled ministerial-level meetings with EU officials amid growing trade tensions over Chinese exports. One official warned that "there's a real risk that the [EEAS] gets torn apart." Kallas' office said she remains "fully focused on delivering on her mandate."