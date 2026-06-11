Azerbaijan pays tribute to legacy of theatre and cinema actress [PHOTOS]

11 June 2026 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

This year, Azerbaijan honors the 113th birthday of Hokuma Gurbanova, an iconic actress whose legacy shaped Azerbaijani and Soviet theatre and cinema, AzerNEWS reports.

Gurbanova is remembered for her extraordinary beauty, deep emotional range, and commanding stage presence, securing her a lasting place in the country's cultural history. Audiences were captivated by her ability to convey both the emotional depth and psychological complexity of her characters.

Born in Baku in 1913 to Abbasali Gurbanov and Malikat Magomayeva, she grew up in a family steeped in the arts. Her mother was the sister of the famous composer Muslim Magomayev. After graduating from Baku Pedagogical College in 1931, she continued her studies at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory.

Her acting career began in 1933 at Azerbaijanfilm, where she starred in the silent film Almaz, demonstrating a magnetic presence even without dialogue. In 1938, she joined the Azerbaijan State Academic Drama Theatre, making her debut as Tamara in Vagif. She quickly rose to prominence, working under notable directors like Abbas Mirza Sharifzadeh, Adil Iskandarov, Mehdi Mammadov, and Tofig Kazimov. Mammadov even dedicated a monograph, Her Star of Art, to her.

Gurbanova's repertoire was vast, spanning romantic tragedies, psychological and historical dramas, lyrical roles, and comedy. Her memorable performances included Sona in Jabbarli's In 1905, Khuraman in Vurgun's Vagif, Hermione in Shakespeare's "The Winter's Tale", Humar in Javid's "Sheikh Sanan", and Basantasena in "The Indian Beauty". One of her most celebrated roles came in 1964, portraying Cleopatra in "Antony and Cleopatra", widely regarded as one of her greatest achievements.

Her distinctive voice also brought her acclaim in film dubbing, with roles such as Angelica in "On the Distant Shores" and Dilyara in "Stepmother". Her talent transcended borders; a 1956 tour in London reportedly impressed English directors with her performance.

On screen, she appeared in films like "One Family, Can She Be Forgiven?", "Labor and Rose", and "A Man Drops Anchor", showcasing her emotional depth and charisma.

Despite personal tragedies, including the death of her daughter, actress Vafa Fatullayeva, Gurbanova remained devoted to her craft until her passing on November 2, 1988. She was laid to rest in Baku's Alley of Honor.