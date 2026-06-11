FIFA approves new regulations on international transfers

11 June 2026 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

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FIFA has approved a new set of regulations governing international football transfers, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the organization, the changes, which will come into effect on January 1, 2027, cover the calculation of compensation in cases involving breaches of player contracts, as well as players' rights during the transfer process.

Under the new rules, any party harmed by a breach of contractual obligations will be entitled to receive full compensation. The amount of compensation for both players and clubs will be determined based on objective criteria designed to ensure greater transparency and fairness.

In addition, players involved in international transfers will be eligible to receive 5 percent of the transfer fee. For footballers with an annual fixed income of less than €150,000, this payment will be mandatory.

The new framework was developed following negotiations between FIFA, FIFPRO, UEFA, the European Club Association (ECA), and the World Leagues Association (WLA).

The regulations are intended to strengthen contractual stability, improve player protection, and create a more balanced transfer system within international football.