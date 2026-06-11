Parliamentary Committee on Culture discusses future of Azerbaijan's library system [PHOTOS]

11 June 2026 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on Culture has held a public discussion on the current state and development prospects of the country's library system, bringing together policymakers, cultural leaders, and experts, AzerNEWS reports.

The event served as a platform to reflect on the evolving role of libraries in the digital era and to explore strategies for strengthening these vital institutions that safeguard national knowledge.

Opening the discussion, Polad Bulbuloglu, Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Culture, highlighted the timeliness of the topic. He emphasized that improving library operations requires broad public engagement and invited participants to actively share their insights and proposals.

"Libraries remain essential to preserving and disseminating knowledge, even as the information landscape and technological opportunities change dramatically in the 21st century," he noted.

He stressed that reforms are essential to ensure the library system meets modern demands. Key priorities include expanding the use of digital technologies, enhancing the material and technical infrastructure of libraries, and improving the quality of services provided to the public.

The Culture Minister, Adil Karimli, spoke about the importance of such collaborative forums between the ministry and the Azerbaijani Parliament. He described them as crucial for identifying challenges, discussing solutions, and increasing the effectiveness of ongoing initiatives. Adil Karimli also highlighted that one of the government's strategic goals is to modernize cultural institutions, including libraries, by establishing more efficient, sustainable, and high-quality management and service models.

He underlined that libraries serve as critical institutions for the preservation and formation of national knowledge, making thoughtful, research-based reforms indispensable. He shared findings from recent monitoring and analysis conducted across the Ministry's library network, illustrating the current state of affairs and opportunities for improvement.

The event also featured a presentation by Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov, who outlined the ministry's program for optimizing the library system. His presentation included slides detailing international best practices, modern management approaches, and the main directions of the planned reforms to bring Azerbaijan's libraries up to contemporary standards.

Remarks were also made by Anar Isgandarov, Chair of the Science and Education Committee; Fazil Mustafa, Chair of the Committee for Public Associations and Religious Entities; and Karim Tahirov, Director of the Azerbaijan National Library. Participants offered their views and suggestions, fostering a lively and constructive dialogue.

Concluding the discussion, Adil Karimli responded to questions and addressed the points raised during the debate, reaffirming the Ministry's commitment to ensuring libraries continue to play an indispensable role in nurturing the country's knowledge and information culture.