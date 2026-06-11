Azerbaijan to launch large-scale solar panel production facility in Alat Free Zone

11 June 2026 18:29 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Construction of a solar panel manufacturing plant involving a Chinese company will begin in the coming weeks in Azerbaijan’s Alat Free Economic Zone, Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of the Alat Free Economic Zone Authority, said during the "TECHNOVATION: Science and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Transformation" event organized by AmCham Azerbaijan in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

Alasgarov said that the facility is expected to play an important role in the country’s renewable energy development strategy.

He noted that in the initial phase, the plant will have an annual production capacity of approximately 3 GW of solar panels. In the future, this capacity is planned to be expanded to 10 GW, reflecting Azerbaijan’s long-term ambitions in the green energy sector.

According to Alasgarov, the project is expected to contribute to reducing the cost of solar energy and expanding access to renewable energy sources. He also highlighted that discussions are ongoing regarding the local production of wind energy components, particularly turbine blades and towers.

He emphasized that transporting large wind energy equipment from China and Europe is both complex and costly, making local manufacturing economically more viable. In this context, localization of production is seen as a strategic step toward improving efficiency and reducing logistical challenges.

Alasgarov also noted that without energy storage solutions, it is not possible to efficiently integrate large volumes of wind and solar power into the energy system. He underlined that the development of storage technologies will be essential for ensuring the stability and reliability of renewable energy expansion in Azerbaijan.

Solar panels convert sunlight into clean, renewable energy. Their main purposes are to generate electricity for homes and businesses, heat water, and provide power to remote areas off the traditional electrical grid .

Image: Carlos Barria / Reuters