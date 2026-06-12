Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Peru begins diplomatic mission
The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Peru, Seymur Fataliyev, presented a copy of his credentials to Eduardo Miguel Hilario Pérez del Solar Marcenaro, Head of the State Protocol and Ceremonial Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru.
According to AzerNEWS, this information was posted on the embassy’s official account on the social media platform X.
It should be noted that Seymur Fataliyev was appointed as Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the United Mexican States on October 27 of last year.
📸Bu səhər Peru Xarici İşlər Nazirliyinin Dövlət Protokolu və Mərasimlər idarəsinin rəisi Eduardo Migel Hilarion Peres del Solar Marsenaro, Azərbaycan Respublikasının Peruya təyin olunmuş Səfiri Seymur Fətəliyevin etimadnaməsinin surətini qəbul etdi.— Embajada de Azerbaiyán en Perú (@AzDipPeru) June 12, 2026
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📸Esta mañana, el… pic.twitter.com/YiuXnXPwAV
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