Türkiye–Azerbaijan relations praised during meeting in Istanbul

11 June 2026 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A meeting was held between representatives of the Federation of Turkey-Azerbaijan Associations (TADEF) and Volkan Yılmaz, recently appointed head of Türkiye’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) in Istanbul, AzerNEWS reports.

For this purpose, TADEF Deputy Chairman Parviz Mammadzadeh and the federation’s press secretary, as well as the head of the Istanbul-Azerbaijan Solidarity and Culture Association (ISTAD), Sefer Karakoyunlu, visited the MHP Istanbul provincial chairmanship.

During the meeting, held in a cordial atmosphere, the sides exchanged views on the brotherly relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan and the future of the Turkic world.

Expressing his satisfaction with the visit, Volkan Yılmaz stated that the brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, shaped by the motto "One nation, two states," is of great importance. He emphasized that Türkiye continues to stand by Azerbaijan’s rightful struggle today, as it has in the past, and that this strong brotherhood will persist firmly in the future.

Parviz Mammadzadeh, in turn, highlighted that the friendship between Türkiye and Azerbaijan is rooted in shared historical and cultural ties, noting that Türkiye’s support for Azerbaijan has always been of great significance.

Sefer Karakoyunlu also underlined the important role of civil society organizations in strengthening Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations, expressing confidence that joint activities based on common values will continue in the future.