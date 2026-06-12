President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Vladimir Putin
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.
According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:
Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,
On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and, through you, to all Russians on the occasion of your national holiday – Russia Day.
Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation are built upon centuries-old traditions of friendship, good-neighborliness, and mutual respect that bind our peoples together. It is with deep satisfaction that I note the active progression of our bilateral trade and economic interaction, alongside the expansion of interregional, cultural, and humanitarian ties.
I am firmly convinced that our joint efforts will continue to foster the development and strengthening of Azerbaijani-Russian relations and multi-faceted cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance, for the benefit of our friendly peoples and nations.
On this significant day, I wish you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, robust health and continued success, and all citizens of Russia – well-being and prosperity.
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