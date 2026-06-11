Albanian PM sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

11 June 2026 20:57 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania, Edi Rama has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

"Your Excellency,

As I convey congratulations on the Independence Day of your country, I take the opportunity to express my warmest wishes on this marked day for the Azerbaijani people and, at the same time, my gratitude to you for the excellent cooperation between our two countries.

Reaffirming our commitment to further expanding bilateral relations, and with my heartfelt wishes for the overall progress of your country, please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.