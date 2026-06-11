Sultan of Brunei Darussalam sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Haji Hassanal Bolkiah has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day.
According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:
Your Excellency,
Assalamu'alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh
On the occasion of your Independence Day, I am pleased to extend my warmest congratulations to you, the Government, and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
I very much value the warm and friendly relations enjoyed between Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of Azerbaijan for more than thirty years, and I look forward to our two nations further enhancing these important ties, both bilaterally and internationally, including within the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement.
May Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala bless Your Excellency with continued good health and happiness, and the people of your country with progress and prosperity.
Wassalamu'alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh
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