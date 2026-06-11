Sultan of Brunei Darussalam sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

11 June 2026 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Haji Hassanal Bolkiah has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

Your Excellency,

Assalamu'alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh

On the occasion of your Independence Day, I am pleased to extend my warmest congratulations to you, the Government, and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I very much value the warm and friendly relations enjoyed between Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of Azerbaijan for more than thirty years, and I look forward to our two nations further enhancing these important ties, both bilaterally and internationally, including within the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement.

May Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala bless Your Excellency with continued good health and happiness, and the people of your country with progress and prosperity.

Wassalamu'alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh