Azerbaijan advances agricultural reform agenda through regional consultations

12 June 2026 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan is set to launch a series of regional consultations focused on the preparation of the 2026–2030 State Program for the development and processing of agricultural, fisheries, and aquaculture sectors, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry of Agriculture.

Acoording to the information, the discussions will be conducted as part of the implementation of the state program approved by a presidential decree on May 25, 2026. The consultations will take place across the Central Aran, Mountainous Shirvan, Ganja-Dashkasan, Karabakh, and East Zangezur economic regions.

The ministry stated that the meetings, organized under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, will bring together presidential aides, representatives of relevant government institutions, authorized officials, local executive authorities, farmers, business representatives, and other stakeholders to exchange views on the program’s implementation.

The regional consultations are organized to implement the tasks given at the consultation on agricultural issues on May 25, 2026, chaired by President Ilham Aliyev, as well as to ensure the coordinated, flexible, and efficient implementation of the measures envisaged in the state program in the regions.

Regional consultations related to the implementation of the state program will also be gradually organized across the country's other economic regions in the coming stages.