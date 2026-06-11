Pashinyan’s renewed mandate and bunch of unanswered questions

11 June 2026 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

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The votes have been tallied, the outcome is clear, and the interpretation is already hotly debated. Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party came out ahead in Sunday’s parliamentary vote in Armenia, earning 49.81% of the vote compared to a fragmented opposition bloc, where the biggest opposition bloc, led by Russian-backed Samvel Karapetyan and the “Strong Armenia” group, received only 23.29% of the vote. "It is a historical victory which will guarantee eternity and progress for our nation," said Pashinyan. There has been no official comment from the Kremlin, but that, in light of everything, speaks for itself. Poland’s prime minister, Donald Tusk, sent a selfie with the Armenian politician and congratulated Armenia on choosing "continuity and its pro-European course.”

Ultimately, this vote was less about Pashinyan’s domestic record. What it was about was more important: where does Armenia see itself headed from a foreign policy perspective? The answer, provided by half of all Armenian voters amid significant pressure from Russia and Kremlin-backed interference, is westward.

Implication of the results in the bigger picture

The region known as the South Caucasus may well be heading into what could be referred to as its economic competition phase. The security competition, marked by war, occupation, and ceasefire lines, has been brought to some kind of conclusion at least for the time being. The Washington peace declaration, signed by Armenia and Azerbaijan in August 2025, put forward an agreement, and the key issue is whether it will lead to any reality. But in the end, it is not going to be a diplomatic reality but rather a logistical one. If Armenia ratifies the peace declaration, delineates borders, and allows construction of the Zangezur corridor across its territory, it becomes part of one of the fastest-growing logistic hubs in the world.

The Middle Corridor's numbers are becoming impossible to ignore. Freight volumes have risen fivefold in seven years, to 4.5 million tonnes annually. Transit times have been compressed from 28–32 days to 13–17 days. The World Bank projects tripling to 11 million tonnes by 2030. Azerbaijan's position in this system is structural and irreplaceable. What remains structurally absent is the Armenian link: the Zangezur corridor that would add a second rail exit route from Azerbaijan to Türkiye, bypassing Georgia's rapidly exhausting port capacity and creating a triangular South Caucasus connectivity that benefits all three states simultaneously. Pashinyan's victory is the necessary but not sufficient condition for that corridor to be built.

Regional economics of the mandate

For Azerbaijan, the election outcome represents an opportunity that hinges on Armenia's commitment to take the necessary action. For example, President Ilham Aliyev has emphasized that establishing economic relations is among the top priorities to ensure sustainable peace. It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan currently supplies fuel and fertilizers to Armenia and also provides transit routes for goods as well as energy supplies, described as “a first tangible outcome” of the peace process by British Prime Minister Starmer in his letter to Baku Energy Week this month. Recently, the capacity of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway has been increased to five million tonnes per year. Additionally, Armenia might participate in the BTK project according to the statement made by the Georgian prime minister. The only thing left is a political will, which is now much more realistic in light of the Pashinyan government with a new mandate.

Armenian economic arguments are not just good but get better every day. The pre-election blackmail game played by the Russians with the Rospotrebnadzor prohibitions on Armenian agricultural exports, on Jermuk mineral water, and on cognacs served to prove how much the Russians can charge for their dependency. Armenia's Minister of Economy stated that "Armenian agricultural products meet the EU standards of GlobalGAP." The first shipment of flowers and vegetables has gone to Europe. The only remaining problem is high transport prices, which will be fixed with the help of the BTK-Zangezur corridor. Every Russian prohibition on the export of Armenian products is another reason for building the Zangezur corridor.

Limits of the mandate; possible risks

Such an interpretation of the outcome of Sunday's election as a clear-cut severing of ties between Armenia and Russia is, however, hasty. Economic realities have not altered one bit post-vote because Armenia is still one of Russia's biggest trade partners and the destination for around 40% of Armenia's exports, which is actually somewhat inflated due to the practice of importing and exporting items developed after the imposition of sanctions in 2022, but is still factual. Gas imported from Russia is delivered at the border of Armenia at $177.5 for every thousand cubic meters, which is a highly subsidized price that, if pulled back or normalized, will immediately pinch Armenians' budget. In banking, telecommunication companies, railroad concessions (till 2038), and large parts of energy infrastructure, Russian investment takes priority.

Armenia will move forward on deepening integration with the West, moving ahead with implementation of peace process with Azerbaijan, and approximating with the EU, but all the while keeping Russian economic relations that Armenia cannot afford to jeopardize. The problem is not about Armenia being able to clarify itself geopolitically; it is about it being able to diversify economically fast enough to sustain its new geopolitical direction before Russia’s influence brings about internal upheaval that forces it to reverse course.

Moscow has a network of traditions, processes, and financial mechanisms that allows it to exert pressure on Armenia at any point in time. The experience of pre-election pressure, namely, that Russia will not hesitate to use this network to assert itself forcefully when it feels it is at risk of having its vital interests harmed, has been learned by Pashinyan's inner circle. His statement after his election victory about his "pledge to keep on deepening relations with the West but also maintain links with Russia" was no act of equivocation. He has been given some elbow room. Not much, though.

However, there are other domestic hurdles that are not answered by the electoral outcome as well. Although Civil Contract’s 49.81% result gives it an overwhelming advantage, this result falls below the percentage needed for Pashinyan’s party to use a referendum, backed only by the opposition, to effect constitutional change [if nothing significant changes until 14th of June, when the Central Election Commission will release the final conclusion]. This is precisely the process that Azerbaijan demands Armenia to undertake before accepting the treaty as a finalized and definitive agreement. Indeed, Baku requires Armenia to amend its Declaration of Independence, in which Armenia refers to the Karabakh region as an integral part of Armenian territory, and the Declaration of Independence forms a key part of the Constitution itself. Pashinyan may have an argument that the removal of such references in the Declaration is necessary. What he lacks is the ability to get the requisite votes to do so.

New era

The shift that the South Caucasus is currently making from one of security competition to one of economic competition will generate both winners and losers based on their success at completing infrastructure, building good institutions, and integrating commercially, rather than their ability to project military power. In this struggle, Azerbaijan is well-positioned to win because of factors that are difficult to contest: its non-negotiable position on the Middle Corridor, energy export capabilities, sovereign wealth funds to finance further investment, and finally, a peace deal that settles the territorial dispute, preventing regional integration for thirty years.

The mandate handed out to Pashinyan by the Armenian people on Sunday is the political currency that can create such a momentum. The only question now is whether or not he can utilize this before Russia finds its next lever of pressure.