Azerbaijan, Austria discuss expansion of consular cooperation

11 June 2026 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

On June 10, the first consular consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of Austria took place in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Austrian side was led by René Amri, Deputy Director General for Consular Affairs.

During the consultations, the two sides reviewed the current state of consular cooperation and discussed future prospects for collaboration between Azerbaijan and Austria.

They also explored the possibility of signing new bilateral agreements in the consular sphere, as well as advancing the digitalization of consular services.

Both delegations exchanged updates on recent developments in consular affairs.

In addition, the meeting included discussions on strengthening cooperation in areas such as legal assistance, education, migration, labor, and other related fields.