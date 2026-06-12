FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off at Mexico's Azteca Stadium [PHOTOS]

12 June 2026 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 2026 FIFA World Cup officially began with a dazzling opening ceremony at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, setting the stage for what promises to be a historic month of football, AzerNEWS reports.

A vibrant celebration of music, culture, and international unity unfolded before thousands of spectators packed into the legendary venue. The star-studded entertainment program featured performances by global music icons Shakira and David Guetta, alongside EJAE, Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, and acclaimed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Adding a touch of Hollywood glamour to the occasion, World Cup ambassador Salma Hayek Pinault stepped onto the pitch ahead of the tournament's opening match. Addressing fans in Spanish, the Mexican actress welcomed supporters from around the globe and expressed pride in Mexico's role as a co-host of the tournament alongside the United States and Canada.

One of the ceremony's most memorable moments came with the parade of flags representing all 48 participating nations, symbolizing the diversity and global spirit of football's premier competition.

Following the festivities, attention turned to the action on the field as Mexico faced South Africa in the opening match of the tournament, marking the official start of the world's most celebrated sporting event.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being jointly hosted by Mexico, the United States, and Canada—the first tournament in history to be organized by three countries. FIFA has also planned opening celebrations in the other two host nations ahead of their respective first matches, extending the festivities across North America.