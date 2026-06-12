President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Philippines

12 June 2026 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of the Philippines – Independence Day.

I believe that we will continue our joint efforts toward the development and expansion of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Philippines in line with the interests of our nations.

On this auspicious day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the friendly people of the Philippines peace and prosperity.