Azerbaijan economy reaches 129 billion manats in 2025
In 2025, Azerbaijan’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 1.4% in real terms, reaching 129.1 billion manats, according to official figures. GDP per capita also rose to 12,600 manats during the same period.
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