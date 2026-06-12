Japan seeks alternative oil supplies

12 June 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Japan is expected to fully meet its domestic oil demand in July thanks to a significant expansion of imports from alternative suppliers, according to sources within the government and major oil trading companies, AzerNEWS reports.

For many years, more than 90% of Japan’s crude oil imports came from the Middle East. However, ongoing tensions in the region and disruptions to shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz have forced Tokyo to reconsider its energy supply strategy and diversify its sources of crude oil.

As part of these efforts, Japan has increased purchases from several new suppliers. In April, the country received oil shipments from the United States for the first time under its revised import program. Since May, additional volumes have been arriving from Azerbaijan, South Sudan, and Russia’s Sakhalin Island, helping to offset the decline in Middle Eastern supplies.

According to industry estimates, Japan’s oil supply level in June will amount to approximately 80% of the volume recorded in 2025. By July, however, imports are expected to reach a level sufficient to cover 100% of the country’s needs.

Energy experts note that the current situation highlights the importance of supply diversification for resource-dependent economies. Japan, which imports nearly all of its crude oil, has long been considered one of the most vulnerable industrialized nations to disruptions in global energy markets.

In addition to expanding imports, Japanese authorities continue to invest in strategic petroleum reserves and alternative energy sources, including hydrogen and renewable energy projects. Analysts believe that the latest developments could accelerate Tokyo’s long-term efforts to reduce dependence on any single region for critical energy supplies and strengthen the country's overall energy security.