Armenian PM says he will "take note" of any CSTO expulsion, confirms readiness to visit Russia

11 June 2026 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that Armenia would accept any decision by the members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization regarding the country's membership in the bloc, while also confirming his willingness to visit Russia if officially invited, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Pashinyan commented on reports that CSTO member states had agreed to consider applying provisions of the organization's charter to Armenia over its failure to pay membership fees for more than two years.

Armenia suspended its participation in the CSTO in 2024 and has not paid membership contributions since then.

“I cannot comment on CSTO matters. I know that there is a mechanism for expelling a member from the CSTO. If member states decide to remove Armenia, we will have to take note of that decision. We would have nothing else to do,” Pashinyan said.

The Armenian prime minister's remarks come amid continuing tensions between Yerevan and the Moscow-led security bloc, which have intensified in recent years over disagreements regarding regional security issues and the organization's role in the South Caucasus.

Pashinyan also addressed the possibility of a visit to Russia and a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prior to Armenia's parliamentary elections, Pashinyan said he had reached an understanding with Putin to hold talks in the second half of June. However, the Kremlin indicated on Wednesday that any meeting would be considered only after the final election results are officially announced.

Commenting on the issue, Pashinyan said he remains ready to travel to Russia if an invitation is extended.

“There has been understanding regarding a visit to Russia, but there must be an invitation for me to go. If there is an invitation, I will go; I will definitely not refuse it,” he said.

The statements suggest that despite ongoing strains in Armenia-Russia relations and Yerevan's distancing from the CSTO, channels of communication between the Armenian and Russian leadership remain open.